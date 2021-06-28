Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $322.64.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

CRL traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,683. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.93. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $167.55 and a 52 week high of $370.58.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,153.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after purchasing an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $120,525,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

