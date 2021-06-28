Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $121,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.7% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR stock opened at $721.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $682.85. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $498.08 and a 12-month high of $722.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $136.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.24.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.