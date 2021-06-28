Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Chewy comprises 1.3% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $2,502,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Chewy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $1,278,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,067. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,050.00, a PEG ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,389,436 shares of company stock valued at $519,424,174 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

