Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:CSSEP opened at $28.49 on Monday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

