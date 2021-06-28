China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the May 31st total of 216,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,956,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of China Infrastructure Construction stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.00. 3,173,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,989,785. China Infrastructure Construction has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Get China Infrastructure Construction alerts:

About China Infrastructure Construction

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. offers concierge medicine through its membership-based model in the Houston Metro area, Texas. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for China Infrastructure Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Infrastructure Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.