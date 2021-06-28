China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

NYSE CYD opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $20.49.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 72.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 18.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 21.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

