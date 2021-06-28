Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Chuy’s posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of Chuy’s stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,397. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.68 million, a P/E ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 2.19. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $320,354.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,987.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,175. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

