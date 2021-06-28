CI Financial Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE CIX traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 630,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,298. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.23. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$14.91 and a twelve month high of C$23.22.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$640.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.2400001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

In other CI Financial news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$763,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$763,000.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

