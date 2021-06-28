CIBC Raises Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$48.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HDI. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$42.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$45.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.08.

Shares of TSE:HDI opened at C$37.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$791.70 million and a P/E ratio of 17.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$15.12 and a 12 month high of C$38.11.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$368.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$353.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 3.1800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.89%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

