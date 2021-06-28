Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $237.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.68. The company has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

