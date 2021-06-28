Citigroup Inc. Acquires 259,196 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 4,294.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,196 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Forterra were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forterra in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 54.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 56.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 75.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRTA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forterra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Shares of FRTA opened at $23.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41. Forterra, Inc. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

