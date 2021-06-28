Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,255,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,699 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,015,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,092,000 after acquiring an additional 221,055 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,727,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after buying an additional 1,284,783 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 647,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 77,401 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHC. B. Riley increased their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

DHC opened at $4.13 on Monday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a market cap of $984.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

