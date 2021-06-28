Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 43.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $59.68 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $59.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 229.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.52.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at $39,390,655.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,852 shares of company stock valued at $9,769,836. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

