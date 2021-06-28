Citigroup Inc. Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 325.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,473 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

ZG opened at $118.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.55, a P/E/G ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

ZG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

