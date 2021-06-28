Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 1.3% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 469.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,703 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

NYSE C traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.21. The company had a trading volume of 527,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,083,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $147.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

