Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $2,060,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $104.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $116.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 130,839 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

