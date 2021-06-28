Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,863 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,863 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of SPTS opened at $30.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.67. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $30.74.

