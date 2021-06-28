Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.71.

NYSE IIPR opened at $195.24 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $222.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.56. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.60%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

