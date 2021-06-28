ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in AVROBIO by 93.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AVROBIO during the first quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AVROBIO by 137.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in AVROBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AVROBIO by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $9.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.37. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.55.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. As a group, analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AVROBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.