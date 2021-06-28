ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 122,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 4.7% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 107.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 175.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

