ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 13,100 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cue Biopharma worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after acquiring an additional 84,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 302,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 12.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 55,386 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 82.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 352,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 158,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $3,123,000. 59.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUE. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of CUE stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $422.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,168.14% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

