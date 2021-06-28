ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEDL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vedanta by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,594,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,556,000 after buying an additional 38,206 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Vedanta by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 432,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 82,753 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Vedanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,793,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vedanta by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Vedanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VEDL opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38. Vedanta Limited has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 13.42%.

Vedanta Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.