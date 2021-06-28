ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $435,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 755,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,414,000 after acquiring an additional 190,230 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.11.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,100 shares of company stock valued at $43,660,106 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $550.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

