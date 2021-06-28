Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $59.59 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,866 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $59,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

ETN opened at $146.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $149.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

