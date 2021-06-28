Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 1,995 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Constellation Brands worth $65,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after acquiring an additional 908,033 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,700,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,343,000 after purchasing an additional 230,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 507.1% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,980,000 after purchasing an additional 219,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.57.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $228.60 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.