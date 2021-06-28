Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 372,987 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,987 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.09% of Rexnord worth $61,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Rexnord by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rexnord by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Rexnord by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,984,000 after buying an additional 73,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Rexnord by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 360,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,246,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXN opened at $49.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th.

RXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

