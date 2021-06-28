Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,927,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $73,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,716 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 193,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 48,452 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

ACGL opened at $39.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,220,775.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,119.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

