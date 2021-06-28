Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 706,766 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,014,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706,766 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.33% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $55,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WWE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,040,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,497,000 after acquiring an additional 840,158 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after acquiring an additional 67,891 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 443,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 52,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

WWE stock opened at $59.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WWE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.