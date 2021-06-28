Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Earns Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

NYSE CCEP opened at $61.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $63.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,065,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,646,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,326,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $58,134,000. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.