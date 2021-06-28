Collective Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $152,481.00 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 28th. Collective has a market cap of $264,619.27 and $152,481.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collective coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00003343 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Collective has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00054911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00020362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.23 or 0.00651972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00039039 BTC.

Collective Profile

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

