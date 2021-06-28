Colliers Securities Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Apollo Medical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $40,132,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,307,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,026,743. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Sim purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 47,294 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 11.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

