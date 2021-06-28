Colliers Securities Raises Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Price Target to $75.00

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) had its price objective lifted by Colliers Securities from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of AMEH opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $62.00.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Medical news, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at $263,398,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 47,294 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

