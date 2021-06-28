Comparing International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Baler and Ouster’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Baler $8.99 million 1.28 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A Ouster N/A N/A -$2.70 million N/A N/A

International Baler has higher revenue and earnings than Ouster.

Profitability

This table compares International Baler and Ouster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Baler 3.26% 3.71% 3.09% Ouster N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.9% of International Baler shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for International Baler and Ouster, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Baler 0 0 0 0 N/A Ouster 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ouster has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.78%. Given Ouster’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than International Baler.

Summary

International Baler beats Ouster on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Baler

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber. It also provides accessory equipment comprising conveyors, which carry waste from floor level to the top of horizontal balers; extended hoppers on such balers; rufflers, which break up material; electronic start/stop controls; hydraulic oil coolers and cleaners; fluffers; bale tying machines; and plastic bottle piercers, as well as service and repair work to general purpose and specialty balers. The company sells its products to waste producing retailers, manufacturing and fabricating plants, bulk material producers, solid waste recycling facilities, manufacturers of synthetic rubber and polymers, plastic and paper recycling facilities, textile and paper mills, power generating facilities, cotton gins, supermarkets and other retail outlets, and municipalities. In addition, the company markets its products through sales force, manufacturer's representatives, and dealers in the United States, Europe, the Far East, South America, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Waste Technology Corporation and changed its name to International Baler Corporation in March 2009. International Baler Corporation was founded in 1946 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida. International Baler Corporation is a subsidiary of Estate of Leland E. Boren.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

