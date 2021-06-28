Concentric Wealth Management LLC Acquires 373 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.4% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $265.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $172.35 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.18.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

