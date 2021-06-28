Concentric Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,365 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 46,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTSH opened at $70.49 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $704,217. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

