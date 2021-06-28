Concentric Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,684 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $214.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $216.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.34.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

