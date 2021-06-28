Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,908,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,458.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 284,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,863,000 after purchasing an additional 278,678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $232.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

