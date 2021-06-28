Concentric Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in American Tower by 27.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.4% in the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

Shares of AMT opened at $266.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.40. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

