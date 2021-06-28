Concentric Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.8% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Mastercard by 17.5% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 208,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,144,000 after acquiring an additional 30,941 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Mastercard by 3.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,114,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,691,000 after buying an additional 37,291 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 13.3% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 380,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,499,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA opened at $379.50 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $376.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,267 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,771 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

