CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Holdings Trimmed by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,715,970 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in CONMED by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $140.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.33. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. Barclays started coverage on CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $5,593,615.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $1,861,596.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,405,333.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,087 shares of company stock worth $11,247,998. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

