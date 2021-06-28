Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 132.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,093 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Conn’s worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Conn’s by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Conn’s by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Conn's alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $26.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $763.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.61.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,841.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,670 shares of company stock worth $1,826,859 in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conn’s Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.