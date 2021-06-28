ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,578,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 26,582,855 shares.The stock last traded at $14.67 and had previously closed at $14.04.

WISH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.40.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 88,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $981,601.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 925,028 shares in the company, valued at $10,314,062.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $85,298.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 945,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,421,839. Corporate insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $947,580,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its position in ContextLogic by 186.8% in the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,616 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $643,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ContextLogic by 855.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 641,224 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

