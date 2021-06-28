Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) traded down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.54 and last traded at $37.54. 3,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,275,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 3.31.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.61%.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Continental Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Continental Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in Continental Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

