Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price boosted by Cormark to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTS. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a C$9.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.90.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$9.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.28 and a twelve month high of C$9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 1,603.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.42.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

