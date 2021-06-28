Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price boosted by Cormark to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTS. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a C$9.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.90.
Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$9.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.28 and a twelve month high of C$9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 1,603.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.42.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
