Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.83

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.83 and last traded at C$9.82, with a volume of 37348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTS shares. Cormark increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.42. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,603.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

