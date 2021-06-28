Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 145.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,568 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.39% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $11,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4,045.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Separately, Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:CTB opened at $60.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $60.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.00%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.