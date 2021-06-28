Cormark Boosts Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target to C$11.00

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James set a C$8.75 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Laurentian set a C$9.25 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

CVE CTS opened at C$6.45 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.44.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

