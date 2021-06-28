Corus Entertainment (CJR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$358.30 million.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$6.93 and a 12-month high of C$14.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.