Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) & Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Critical Analysis

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Corvus Gold and Corvus Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 3 0 3.00 Corvus Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Corvus Gold presently has a consensus price target of $5.42, indicating a potential upside of 88.73%. Corvus Gold has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 241.20%. Given Corvus Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -157.05% -144.18% Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.6% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corvus Gold and Corvus Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -28.70 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A

Summary

Corvus Gold beats Corvus Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

