Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Costamare worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Costamare by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Costamare by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Shares of CMRE opened at $12.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.90 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89. Costamare Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $12.68.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

